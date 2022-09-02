No final result on test to extend lifespan of German nuclear plants - economy ministry

Adds E.ON CEO

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The results of a German power grid stress test, which is looking at the usefulness of extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors, are not yet in, said an economy ministry spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson denied reports that the final results of the test were available and said the test was ongoing.

Germany's Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday that preliminary results of the test show Germany should extend the lifespan of two of its three remaining nuclear reactors beyond the end of the year.

The chief of utility E.ON EONGn.DE said separately that he saw no technical obstacles to the safe continued operation of his group's Isar II nuclear power plant beyond the end of the year.

"We could continue to operate the plant in a technically safe manner. It is continuously checked," CEO Leonhard Birnbaum told Der Spiegel magazine.

Isar II is one of the three nuclear power plants still in operation in Germany.

Grid operators have been stress testing the transmission system to assess the risks of an escalation in the Russian gas supply crisis to the network as winter approaches, and the usefulness of extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

