No exact timeline for German budget talks - govt spokesperson

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A German government spokesperson said on Monday he could not give an exact timeline for ongoing budget talks, as pressure builds on the ruling coalition to hammer out a spending plan for next year.

The spokesperson reiterated that the government was working "with the necessary speed and care" on the issue but did not give more concrete details.

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

