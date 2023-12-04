News & Insights

No exact timeline for German budget talks - govt spokesperson

December 04, 2023 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A German government spokesperson said on Monday he could not give an exact timeline for ongoing budget talks, as pressure builds on the ruling coalition to hammer out a spending plan for next year.

The spokesperson reiterated that the government was working "with the necessary speed and care" on the issue but did not give more concrete details.

