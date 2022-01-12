No early start to Brazil's sugar season, says industry group

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills are unlikely to be able to have an early start to the 2022/23 sugar season, despite the good amount of rain recently, as it will take longer for sugarcane to develop and be available for crushing, industry group Unica said on Wednesday.

Unica projects that cane crushing in the centre-south region in Brazil between January and March will reach only around 4 million tonnes, or over 50% less than reported in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira)

