No discussion of sale of stake in China BMW joint venture - Shenyang document

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

January 18, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - BMW's partner in China has no plans to sell its stake in their joint venture, a document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed, contradicting media reports earlier this week.

"Our company and Brilliance China have never talked about the sale of Brilliance China's 25% stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive," said the letter from Shenyang Automotive Company to BMW dated Jan. 16.

"Therefore, the information published by some domestic and foreign media is false," it added.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Brilliance China's biggest shareholder was considering options to raise funds, including selling the investment company's 25% stake in the joint venture with BMW.

Reuters
