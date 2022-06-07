No decision on divestment of dialysis unit FMC - Fresenius CEO

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German healthcare group Fresenius said on Tuesday that there has been no decision at all to sell its dialysis business Fresenius Medical Care.

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE said on Tuesday that there has been no decision at all to sell its dialysis business Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE.

If Fresenius decided to sell a stake in the Helios hospital chain it would involve a share in the Helios company, not individual hospitals or facilities, Chief Executive Stephan Sturm was quoted in an employee magazine as saying.

"Second, such a step would be closely linked to a major, concrete growth step that we would work to achieve with such a partner," he added.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More