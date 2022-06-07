No decision on divestment of dialysis unit FMC - Fresenius CEO

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE said on Tuesday that there has been no decision at all to sell its dialysis business Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE.

If Fresenius decided to sell a stake in the Helios hospital chain it would involve a share in the Helios company, not individual hospitals or facilities, Chief Executive Stephan Sturm was quoted in an employee magazine as saying.

"Second, such a step would be closely linked to a major, concrete growth step that we would work to achieve with such a partner," he added.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)

