No decision made on location of Tesla investment in Mexico, president says

February 20, 2023 — 11:46 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - No decision has been made yet over the location of Tesla's planned investment in Mexico, the country's president said Monday, adding that he planned to speak with executives of the electric automaker.

Two locations, in the northern state of Nuevo Leon and in the central state of Hidalgo, are leading the race for the investment, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has previously said.

