News & Insights

No decision from EU drug regulator yet on Wegovy label expansion

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 26, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds detail in paragraphs 3 and 4

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator on Friday did not mention Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO popular weight-loss drug Wegovy in notes it published following a meeting of a key committee, which reviewed the therapy's heart benefits this week.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) would review Wegovy this week for possible wider use to include reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

Novo submitted applications to both the EMA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a label expansion after trial data published in August showed Wegovy had a clear cardiovascular benefit for overweight and obese people with a history of heart disease. The FDA has not issued its decision.

The absence of any reference in recommendations published on Friday after the monthly meeting means the committee did not make any decision, suggesting it needs more time to discuss Novo's application.

(Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely, Elaine Hardcastle)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.