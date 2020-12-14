Banking

'No deal' Brexit could hit UK credit rating, says S&P Global

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Credit ratings firm S&P Global said on Monday a 'no deal' Brexit that cut Britain off from key European markets for a prolonged period of time could leave the country facing another sovereign rating downgrade.

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Credit ratings firm S&P Global said on Monday a 'no deal' Brexit that cut Britain off from key European markets for a prolonged period of time could leave the country facing another sovereign rating downgrade.

Britain become the first AAA-rated country to suffer a double-notch downgrade after its 2016 Brexit vote. S&P currently rates it AA with a 'stable' outlook, meaning a downgrade is not an immediate risk, but a hard Brexit would reapply pressure.

"Our sovereign ratings on the U.K. could come under downward pressure if the economic recovery is significantly weaker than we anticipate, making fiscal consolidation more challenging," S&P's analysts Aarti Sakhuja and Frank Gill said in a note.

"This could happen, for instance, if merchandise and services exports from the UK lose access to key European markets for a prolonged period."

They did not define what a prolonged period entailed, but added that the economic and political consequences of not reaching a deal were expected to encourage both sides to find common ground.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular