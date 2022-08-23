No Credit Score, No Problem. Here are Graham Stephan's Top Credit Cards for Beginners

When it comes to establishing credit, everyone starts at the same place. There won't be many credit cards you can qualify for at first, since you don't have much or any credit history. As your credit score improves, you'll have far more options available.

YouTuber Graham Stephan, who is a popular source of financial advice, recently made his picks for the best credit cards for beginners. These include cards you can get with no credit score at all, as well as some beginner-friendly cards that require a moderate credit history.

1. Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card comes in first, and it's a great choice for those starting from scratch. Since this is a secured credit card, you need to pay a refundable security deposit to open it. The deposit is protection for the card issuer, so it can approve consumers who have no credit history.

There's no annual fee for this credit card, which is an important perk for a first credit card. It offers cash back rewards and a sign-up bonus, two features that most secured credit cards don't have.

2. Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card

One of the more unique card options, the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card doesn't require a security deposit or a credit score. If you don't have any credit history yet, you can let Petal use your banking history instead during the application process. That way, Petal can check that you pay bills regularly and approve you based on that.

Another nice thing about this starter credit card is that it's entirely fee free. It doesn't have an annual fee, foreign transaction fee, late payment fee, or any other extra charges. It also pays you cash back on your purchases.

3. Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

For Amazon shoppers, an Amazon credit card is a good way to build credit and earn lots of cash back. Stephan put the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card on his list, which is Amazon's card for consumers who aren't Prime members. But if you have a Prime membership, you can apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which has a better cash back rate.

Both cards have relaxed approval guidelines. Applicants with a FICO® Score of about 640 or higher have a strong chance of being approved.

4. Chase Freedom Flex℠

This is where the list shifts to cards that are a bit harder to get. The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a fantastic credit card for beginners because of its beginner-friendly benefits. It has:

A substantial sign-up bonus with a low spending minimum

High cash back rates across several bonus categories

A 0% intro APR offer

No annual fee

However, it's not an option if you have zero credit history. Chase normally only approves applicants with what's considered good credit, meaning a FICO® Score above 670. It's a card to check out after you've been working on boosting your credit for a year or two.

5. Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is another beginner card that's easy to use and packs a ton of value. It earns 2% cash back on purchases, paid out as 1% when you make the purchase and the other 1% when you pay your bill by the due date. This card also has:

A sign-up bonus

No annual fee

A 0% intro APR on balance transfers

Once again, the approval requirements are stricter with this card. You'll most likely need a FICO® Score above 670 to get it.

Honorable mentions

There were also two other credit cards Stephan included as honorable mentions. Like the Chase and Citi cards above, they're intended for consumers with good credit:

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express : Bonus cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and U.S. online retail purchases. Terms apply.

Bonus cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and U.S. online retail purchases. Terms apply. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Bonus cash back in a category you choose.

Stephan's list has some great options for credit card beginners. If you're starting fresh, the Discover card or Petal card are the easiest ones to get. If you have some credit history, then you may also qualify for the other cards he mentioned.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.