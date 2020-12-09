(RTTNews) - Bank of America has teamed up with CVS Health to help under-resourced communities to get free flu vaccines.

The banking giant announced that it will work with CVS Health to fund a no-cost flu voucher program for under-resourced communities across the U.S., including Black/African American, Native American and Hispanic-Latino populations that may not have access to low- or no-cost preventative flu shots.

The program will initially be rolled out in seven cities, including Detroit, Dallas, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Boston and Greater Washington, D.C., through no-cost vouchers distributed by key nonprofit partners that serve households most in need.

"Underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so supporting flu prevention in these communities is even more important," said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. "Working together with other community-minded companies like Bank of America and our nonprofit partners, we are able to expand our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines."

Bank of America also said it is providing a further round of personal protective equipment, including 5 million additional masks, 2.5 million pairs of gloves and a further 160,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to communities impacted by coronavirus. Previously, the company had contributed 15 million masks and 58,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to undeserved communities.

"We are committed to working with the public and nonprofit sectors as one global community to address this health crisis and to provide the necessary resources to protect our most vulnerable populations," said Andrew Plepler, head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America. "Offering access to free flu prevention complements our other health-focused efforts including supplying PPE, supporting community-based testing and care, addressing food insecurity and providing access to mental health resources."

