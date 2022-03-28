No confidence motion in Pakistani PM Khan presented in parliament -speaker

Contributor
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SAIYNA BASHIR

A no confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (Reuters) - A no confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.

The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters