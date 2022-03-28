No confidence motion in Pakistani PM Khan presented in parliament -speaker

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (Reuters) - A no confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.

The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)

