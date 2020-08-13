'No concerns at all' about Australian banks stability, says RBA's Lowe

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday that policymakers had no concerns at all about the stability of the country's banking system as unemployment rises and millions of dollars in loans get deferred.

The comments come as Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest bank, reported nearly 20,000 of its mortgages are held by people receiving jobless benefits due to COVID-19.

Lowe was speaking at a parliamentary economics committee.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

