No clear picture on price for German TenneT parts yet, Dutch minister says

AMSTERDAM, May 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch government has no clear picture yet of the price Germany is willing to pay for the German parts of power grid company TenneT IPO-TTH.AS, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Thursday.

"So far we have received an incomplete, non-binding offer," Kaag said during a debate in parliament. "So we haven't got the total picture yet."

Talks on the planned sale of Dutch state-owned TenneT's IPO.TTH.AS German unit to Berlin have hit a hitch over price, the company's outstanding bonds and offshore infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

While The Hague would like to see a deal worth 20-25 billion euros in cash and debt, Germany is seeking a lower price, pointing to investment needs and rising interest rates that make investing in energy grids costly, according to the sources.

"We will negotiate until we are satisfied," Kaag said. "It is not a given we will reach an agreement. We have made it clear what we expect from Germany. On price, but also on other conditions which are just as important."

