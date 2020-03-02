US Markets

No change in Britain's plans for a digital tax - PM Johnson's spokesman

William James Reuters
There are no changes to Britain's plans to pursue a digital services tax, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

The tax has been strongly opposed by Washington, which has said any such tax would be discriminatory and inappropriate.

Earlier, in its negotiating mandate for trade talks with the United States, Britain said it noted comments regarding digital tax and would "consider this as part of our policy development".

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

