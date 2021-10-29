No change in Brazil's Petrobras pricing policy, executive says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA continues to price its fuel in line with the international market, and there has been no change to its pricing policy, Claudio Mastella, the firm's logistics chief, told analysts on Friday.

His comments came the day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the company was too profitable and that he would seek a way to change how it sets fuel prices domestically.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo)

