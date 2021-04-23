No blood clots among 2,200 Chilean participants in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial - trial leaders

SANTIAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - Chilean investigators testing the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccination in 2,200 people found no instances of blood clots among participants, they said on Friday.

Dr. Maria Elena Santolaya, from the University of Chile that led the trial, said the vaccine was safe, and also 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 15 days after the second dose was administered, 100% effective against serious or critical COVID-19 and 85% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 among people over 65 years old.

