No big price gains for precious metals next year, Metals Focus says

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The average prices of gold, silver and platinum next year will be almost the same as in 2021, while the average price of palladium will fall, consultants Metals Focus said on Tuesday, predicting oversupply of all the metals except silver.

Precious metals have seen dramatic price gains in recent years.

Gold and silver, traditionally seen as safe investments, were boosted by the coronavirus pandemic and rock-bottom interest rates, while palladium was driven higher by years of supply shortages and platinum by a positive demand outlook.

But prices of all four have sagged in recent months.

Metals Focus said in a report that the average price of gold XAU= and platinum XPT= would be 1% higher in 2022 than in 2021, while silver XAG= would average 2% higher and palladium XPT= 10% lower.

It said gold and silver would have a positive start to 2022 but prices would fall back as the U.S. Federal Reserve moves towards interest rate rises, lifting returns on assets like bonds and making non-yielding metals less attractive.

Improving demand will support platinum and low stockpiles will help palladium despite surpluses of both metals, Metals Focus said.

Following are numbers and comparisons. Metals Focus does not include purchases of metal by exchange traded funds (ETFs) in its supply-demand balances.

GOLD 2020 2021(f) 2022(f) Demand (million ounces) 90.9 131.6 136.3 Surplus/deficit 62.8 25.4 22.2 Average price ($/oz) 1,770 1,800 1,820 SILVER 2020 2021(f) 2022(f) Demand (million ounces) 891.9 1044.8 1128.4 Surplus/deficit 79.9 -22.9 -36.7 Average price ($/oz) 20.55 25.3 25.75 PLATINUM 2020 2021(f) 2022(f) Demand (thousand ounces) 6,758 7,485 7,698 Surplus/deficit 63 629 537 Average price ($/oz) 882 1100 1110 PALLADIUM 2020 2021(f) 2022(f) Demand (thousand ounces) 9506 9809 10405 Surplus/deficit -189 346 181 Average price ($/oz) 2191 2400 2170 *Source: Metals Focus Precious Metals Investment Focus 2021/2022 Precious metals priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Glad2z (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.