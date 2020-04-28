Commodities

No agreement with German government on Lufthansa rescue package - sources

Contributors
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Christian Kraemer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE and the German government have not yet agreed on a rescue package for the airline, company and government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lufthansa declined to comment and a spokeswoman for the economy ministry had no immediate comment.

News outlet Business Insider earlier reported that Germany has agreed to help Lufthansa with a package worth about 9 billion euros ($9.74 billion) in return for a blocking minority and one or two supervisory board mandates.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Christian Kraemer in Berlin; writing by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Martin)

