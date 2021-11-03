No agreement has been reached between ousted Sudanese PM and military, source says

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A source close to Sudan's ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday no agreement has been reached between him and military leaders and talks are still ongoing.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.