No agreement has been reached between ousted Sudanese PM and military, source says

Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

A source close to Sudan's ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday no agreement has been reached between him and military leaders and talks are still ongoing.

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A source close to Sudan's ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday no agreement has been reached between him and military leaders and talks are still ongoing.

