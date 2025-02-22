The No. 1 Quality Barbara Corcoran Looks for in a Job Candidate: Do You Have It?

Real estate mogul and wealthy “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran has hired thousands of people throughout her career and her top lesson might surprise those who think a polished resume is the key to landing a job.

“I’ve hired thousands of people over the years and this is the number one thing I’ve learned,” Corcoran said in an Instagram video. “Always hire attitude over experience.”

A good attitude, she explained, can’t be taught — but skills can. Hiring experts agree, though some say it’s not always that simple.

Developing the Right Attitude

Dr. Ximena Hartsock, founder of workforce development platform BuildWithin, said a person’s attitude can’t be faked in an interview.

“If there are underlying issues such as low self-esteem, lack of resilience or resistance to feedback, they will show,” she said. Improving one’s attitude requires addressing root causes, not just acting a certain way.

Hartsock has seen thousands of jobseekers land roles — regardless of experience — by demonstrating drive, self-awareness and a hunger to learn.

She said job candidates should:

Get enough sleep, exercise and manage time well to avoid stress-fueled negativity.

Ask for feedback and act on it.

Understand strengths and interests to focus on work that excites them.

Replace passive entertainment with intentional learning, such as professional podcasts or industry newsletters.

A strong attitude often outweighs experience because it fosters adaptability, Hartstock explained.

“I’ve seen people in their first years of work excel because they bring great energy, ask the right questions and then take on challenges head-on to deliver results,” she said.

Meanwhile, experienced candidates who think they know everything can be resistant to change.

When Experience Matters

Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near, sees the value in hiring for attitude but explained that it depends on the job. “It’s important to note that Barbara Corcoran works in real estate,” he said. “This is a field that depends a lot on salesmanship and that’s something where attitude matters much more than experience in terms of connecting with people and making sales.”

He added that, for jobs with more technical requirements, experience is key.

Wendy Murphy, managing partner at talent advisory firm ZRG Partners, agreed. “Attitude is an X factor that can drive a multiple on leadership and cultural impact in an organization,” she said.

But, particularly for senior roles like cybersecurity, chief financial officer or chief people officer, attitude alone isn’t enough. “Even the best attitude cannot predict future trends and navigate in dynamic and uncertain times,” Murphy said.

“If you don’t have the right technical ability for [these roles], even the best attitude won’t help you navigate complex challenges,” she added.

Have a Mix of Both Attitude and Skill

David Reed, global head of talent acquisition at Sedgwick a global claims administrator working with 78 of Fortune 100 companies, believes in hiring for bith attitude and ability; “Why not hire for both?” Reed asked.

“All jobs require certain skills and experience or the ‘what’ is performed in the job,” he explained. “The best employers also define and assess ‘how’ the work is performed. For example, someone who exceeds sales targets while regularly screaming at associates checks the ‘what’ box but fails the ‘how’ box.”

Corcoran’s philosophy resonates because attitude often predicts success. But experts emphasize that the best hires bring both the right mindset and the necessary skills. A positive attitude might land the job, but competence keeps it.

