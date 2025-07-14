The No. 1 Key To Wealth, According To Wahei Takeda, the ‘Warren Buffett of Japan’

In the U.S., every serious investor is familiar with Warren Buffett, who built his $143 billion fortune primarily through investing. Though Buffett’s influence isn’t limited to the U.S., he’s not necessarily the most iconic financial figure in other countries. In Japan, the late entrepreneur Wahei Takeda is a legend in the investing space. According to Ken Honda, a Japanese financial expert whose 2019 book “Happy Money” was translated into 15 languages, Takeda is sometimes called the “Warren Buffett of Japan.”

In 2021, Honda published a story on CNBC Make It about Takeda, describing him as “one of the most remarkable individuals I’ve ever met.” In the piece, Honda discussed Takeda’s philosophy about success, happiness and wealth. Sit back and relax — this is probably the least stressful advice about personal finance you’ve read in a while.

Live In a State of ‘Maro’

Takeda’s philosophy focused on living in a state of “maro.” The word “maro” has a few meanings in Japanese; the interpretation Takeda was referring to is the one short for “magokoro” which in Japanese means a sincere heart. “You could say that your maro is strong if you have pure intentions and lead an upright life,” Honda wrote. Essential to the concept of maro is the sense of inner contentment and gratitude.

You Attract What You Project

To practice and embody maro, you must be genuinely positive. This positivity will, according to Takeda and Honda’s beliefs, emanate from you in a magnetic way, attracting other positive things. “This surrounds you with good people and things you truly care about, which then creates a cycle of happiness and abundance,” Honda wrote.

Passion Leads To Achievement

Part of having a sincere heart is having passion and honoring that passion by always being in touch with your intuition. This enables you to make the best choices for you and your future. To put it more basically, you follow your passions and do what you love. Doing so “constantly opens doors to exciting new opportunities,” Honda wrote.

Gratitude Is Your Most Important Asset

A main pillar of maro and the ultimate key to building wealth is gratitude — something any of us can tap into, regardless of whether we’re presently happy or pursuing our passion.

“Since gratitude is contagious, others start to express gratitude and welcome more abundance into their lives as well,” Honda wrote. “In a money-obsessed society, the simplest way to reach a state of maro to express gratitude and give to others, instead of always wanting or asking for more.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The No. 1 Key To Wealth, According To Wahei Takeda, the 'Warren Buffett of Japan'

