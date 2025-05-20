$NNOX Earnings Preview: Recent $NNOX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NNOX ($NNOX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,061,385 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.
$NNOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $NNOX stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,510,806 shares (+232.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,546,475
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 589,364 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,943,873
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 325,600 shares (+1170.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,626,372
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 146,366 shares (+758.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $731,098
- UBS GROUP AG added 127,720 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $637,961
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 123,502 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,892
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 107,103 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $534,979
$NNOX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NNOX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024
