NNN Reit reports Q3 core FFO 84c, consensus 84c

Reports Q3 revenue $218.56M, consensus $215.15M. CEO Steve Horn commented: “NNN continues to perform consistently, with a 3.7% increase in FFO and Core FFO per share results in Q3 2024 compared to prior year results. With over $175M of cash, $1.2B available on our revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until Q4 of 2025, our balance sheet continues to allow NNN to capitalize on sufficiently accretive opportunities and remain well positioned to provide long-term shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NNN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.