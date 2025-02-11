News & Insights

Markets
NNN

NNN REIT Q4 FFO Rises - Quick Facts

February 11, 2025 — 08:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) reported that its fourth quarter FFO increased to $152.69 million from $151.71 million, a year ago. FFO per share was $0.82 compared to $0.83. Core FFO per share declined to $0.82 from $0.85. AFFO per share was $0.82, flat with last year. Net earnings per share was $0.52 compared to $0.53.

Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $218.48 million compared to $216.23 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $217.52 million in revenue.

The company announced 2025 core FFO guidance of $3.33 to $3.38 per share. AFFO is estimated to be $3.39 to $3.44 per share. The company noted that core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.97 to $2.02 per share, plus $1.36 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.