NNN REIT Q4 FFO Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) reported that its fourth quarter FFO increased to $152.69 million from $151.71 million, a year ago. FFO per share was $0.82 compared to $0.83. Core FFO per share declined to $0.82 from $0.85. AFFO per share was $0.82, flat with last year. Net earnings per share was $0.52 compared to $0.53.

Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $218.48 million compared to $216.23 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $217.52 million in revenue.

The company announced 2025 core FFO guidance of $3.33 to $3.38 per share. AFFO is estimated to be $3.39 to $3.44 per share. The company noted that core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.97 to $2.02 per share, plus $1.36 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.

