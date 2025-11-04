Markets
NNN

NNN REIT Q3 FFO Rises; Lifts, Tightens 2025 Core FFO Per Share Guidance

November 04, 2025 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) reported that its third quarter FFO increased to $158.7 million from $154.2 million, last year. FFO per share was $0.84, flat with prior year. Core FFO per share increased to $0.85 from $0.84. AFFO per share was $0.86 compared to $0.84.

Third quarter net earnings declined to $96.8 million from $97.9 million, last year. Net earnings per share was $0.51 compared to $0.53. Third quarter revenues increased to $230.16 million from $218.56 million, last year.

For 2025, the company now expects AFFO per share in a range of $3.41 - $3.45, revised from prior guidance range of $3.40 - $3.45. Core FFO per share is now projected in a range of $3.36 - $3.40, updated from prior guidance range of $3.34 - $3.39. Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate, impairment losses and retirement and severance costs are expected in a range of $1.93 - $1.97, revised from prior outlook range of $1.93 - $1.98.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.