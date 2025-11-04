NNN REIT Q3 FFO Rises; Lifts, Tightens 2025 Core FFO Per Share Guidance

(RTTNews) - NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) reported that its third quarter FFO increased to $158.7 million from $154.2 million, last year. FFO per share was $0.84, flat with prior year. Core FFO per share increased to $0.85 from $0.84. AFFO per share was $0.86 compared to $0.84.

Third quarter net earnings declined to $96.8 million from $97.9 million, last year. Net earnings per share was $0.51 compared to $0.53. Third quarter revenues increased to $230.16 million from $218.56 million, last year.

For 2025, the company now expects AFFO per share in a range of $3.41 - $3.45, revised from prior guidance range of $3.40 - $3.45. Core FFO per share is now projected in a range of $3.36 - $3.40, updated from prior guidance range of $3.34 - $3.39. Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate, impairment losses and retirement and severance costs are expected in a range of $1.93 - $1.97, revised from prior outlook range of $1.93 - $1.98.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.