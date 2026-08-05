NNN REIT Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 10:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) will host a conference call at 10:30 AM ET on August 5, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2178/54164

To listen to the call, dial 888-506-0062 (US) or 973-528-0011 (International), participant code 623622.

For a replay call, dial 877-481-4010 (US) or 919-882-2331 (International), code 54164..

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