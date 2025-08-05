NNN REIT (NNN) Q2 Revenue Tops 4.6%

Key Points coming in at $0.85 (non-GAAP), compared to an estimate of $0.48.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN), a real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant retail properties under long-term triple-net leases, announced second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 5, 2025. GAAP revenue of $226.8 million surpassed estimates by $3.2 million. GAAP earnings per share declined 6.9% to $0.54. The overall assessment points to operational stability and continued portfolio growth, though Occupancy slipped year over year and real estate expenses climbed.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.54 $0.48 $0.58 (6.9%) Core FFO per share (Non-GAAP) $0.84 $0.83 1.2% AFFO per share (Non-GAAP) $0.85 $0.84 1.2% Revenue $226.8 million $223.57 million $216.8 million 4.6% Dividend per share $0.58 $0.5650 2.7%

About NNN REIT’s Business and Focus Areas

NNN REIT operates a portfolio of single-tenant retail properties across the United States, primarily leased under triple-net arrangements. In this structure, tenants are responsible for most property-related expenses including taxes, insurance, and maintenance. This approach offers predictable rental income and lower ongoing costs for the company.

The business centers on high occupancy, long-term leases, and property and tenant diversification. Underwriting standards, careful acquisitions, and risk controls are essential to its model. The company aims to preserve its REIT status by meeting Internal Revenue Code requirements, which preserve tax efficiency and stable dividends for shareholders.

Quarterly Highlights and Performance Drivers

In the quarter, the portfolio expanded to 3,663 properties, up from 3,548 a year prior, covering 38.3 million square feet. NNN invested $232.5 million into new properties and made $464.9 million in investments over the first half of 2025, putting it at 85% of the annual acquisition plan's midpoint as of June 30, 2025. Acquisition cap rates, which reflect the expected annual return from purchased properties, averaged 7.4% with an average lease term of 17.8 years.

Occupancy at period end was 98.0%, slightly lower than the 99.3% recorded in Q2 2024 but up from 97.7% in Q1 2025. Management attributed this to tenant-specific situations, such as issues with Badcock and Frisch's, but noted progress in re-leasing and resolving these vacancies. The weighted average lease term was 9.8 years as of June 30, 2025, furthering the long-duration income characteristic of the company's model.

Annualized Base Rent (ABR) increased 6.7% to $893.8 million. Rental income (GAAP) rose 4.8% year over year. Revenues included routine streams—without unusually high percentage rents or lease termination fees. NNN sold 23 properties for $51.2 million. The company maintained a diversified tenant base. Top revenue lines included automotive services (18.2% of ABR), convenience stores (16.5%), and limited-service restaurants (8.2%) as of June 30, 2025. No single tenant contributed more than 4.4% of ABR as of June 30, 2025, limiting concentration risks.

On the dividend front, NNN raised its quarterly payout by 3.4% to $0.60 per share, its 36th consecutive annual increase. This marks a key feature of its value proposition and reflects portfolio stability. The dividend payout ratio, measured as a percentage of AFFO (non-GAAP), was 68%, which aligns with industry standards for sustainable distributions.

Financial and Strategic Positioning

From a capital management perspective, NNN raised $10.9 million from common share issuances and, after the quarter ended, issued $500 million in long-term (2031 maturity) unsecured notes at a 4.600% rate, using proceeds to pay off revolving credit lines. Pro forma for the 2031 Notes, this pushed average debt maturity to 11.0 years, sector leading. There is no floating-rate debt outstanding, and all assets are unencumbered, meaning properties are not pledged against loans. The company maintains $1.4 billion in available liquidity, supporting ongoing investment and operational flexibility.

Net debt, which deducts cash from the company’s total borrowings, was 5.7 times EBITDAre (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring). The gross debt-to-assets ratio stood at 41.7%, up slightly from year-end. All credit covenants were well within required limits. Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements, increased to $4.45 million from $2.55 million in Q2 2024, with fuller year projections updated to $17–$18 million, reflecting added costs from managing vacancies.

Management reiterated that risk controls remain a central operating focus. Tenant diversification, active monitoring of tenant credit, and minimal capital expenditures via the net-lease structure help reduce overall risk. The company embedded a 60-basis-point credit loss assumption in its FY2025 guidance. The third annual Corporate Sustainability Report was published.

Looking Ahead

Management issued updated guidance, raising the midpoint of 2025 Core FFO and AFFO per share (non-GAAP) to $3.34–$3.39 and $3.40–$3.45, respectively. The acquisition volume projection increased by $100 million to $600–$700 million for 2025, while expected property dispositions for 2025 rose to $120–$150 million. At the same time, net earnings per share guidance (excluding any gains on disposition of real estate, impairment losses and retirement and severance costs) was trimmed by $0.04 to $0.05 at both ends, now $1.93–$1.98 for 2025. Real estate expense guidance rose by $2 million for 2025. The company did not release new specifics about major shifts in portfolio strategy or expansion, but reaffirmed its focus on disciplined acquisition and risk-adjusted returns.

Management highlighted that this marks the 36th straight year of higher annual dividends, a track record matched by only two other public real estate investment trusts. Looking to subsequent quarters, investors should watch for progress in re-leasing vacant assets, ongoing expense control, and developments in the competitive acquisition market, especially as more private equity buyers target properties. Monitoring tenant credit, changes in acquisition cap rates, and the continued ability to underwrite favorable deals will be key for future stability and growth.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

