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NNN REIT Net Earnings Drop In Q2, Revises FY26 Outlook

August 05, 2026 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $97.9 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $100.5 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year quarter.

FFO for the quarter increased to $167.8 million, or $0.89 a share, from last year's $157.2 million, or $0.84 a share.

Core FFO totaled $168.2 million, or $0.89 a share, compared to $157.4 million, or $0.84 a share, in the previous year.

AFFO stood at $170.02 million, or $0.90 per share, versus $158.5 million, or $0.85 per share, in 2025.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $244.3 million from $226.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the company now expects earnings of $2.01-$2.05 per share, instead of the previously announced $2.02-$2.08 per share.

Also, it now projects Core FFO of $3.50-$3.54 per share, compared with its previous guidance of $3.48-$3.54 per share, and AFFO of $3.55-$3.59 per share, compared with $3.53-$3.59 per share previously.

In the pre-market hours, NNN is trading at $47.97, up 1.68 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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