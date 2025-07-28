NNN REIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NNN

In trading on Monday, shares of NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.20, changing hands as low as $42.17 per share. NNN REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.80 per share, with $49.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.