NNN REIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NNN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.68, changing hands as low as $40.55 per share. NNN REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.38 per share, with $47.7467 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.64.

