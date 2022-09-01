NNN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.77, changing hands as low as $44.33 per share. National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.12 per share, with $48.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.64.

