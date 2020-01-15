NNN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.40, changing hands as high as $54.98 per share. National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.27 per share, with $59.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.09.

