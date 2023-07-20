NNN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.93, changing hands as high as $44.19 per share. NNN REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.05 per share, with $48.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.07.

