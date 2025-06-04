NNGRY or BWIN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Life Insurance stocks have likely encountered both NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (NNGRY) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while The Baldwin Insurance Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NNGRY has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NNGRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.09, while BWIN has a forward P/E of 22.27. We also note that NNGRY has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BWIN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Another notable valuation metric for NNGRY is its P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BWIN has a P/B of 4.57.

These metrics, and several others, help NNGRY earn a Value grade of B, while BWIN has been given a Value grade of D.

NNGRY stands above BWIN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NNGRY is the superior value option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (NNGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.