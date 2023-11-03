NNGRY or BRP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Life Insurance sector have probably already heard of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (NNGRY) and BRP Group (BRP). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR and BRP Group are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NNGRY has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

NNGRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.97, while BRP has a forward P/E of 18.86. We also note that NNGRY has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BRP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68.

Another notable valuation metric for NNGRY is its P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BRP has a P/B of 2.36.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NNGRY's Value grade of A and BRP's Value grade of F.

NNGRY stands above BRP thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NNGRY is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.