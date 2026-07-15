NNE Underperforms Industry in the Past 6 Months: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE have lost 49.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry’s rise of 4.3%. The company has underperformed the Zacks Oil-Energy sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s return in the same time frame.



NANO Nuclear Energy is well positioned to benefit from rising 24/7 clean energy demand driven by AI-powered data centers, increasing electric vehicle adoption and transmission grid constraints. NNE’s portable microreactors, rapid deployment capabilities and ability to deliver reliable power to remote locations strengthen its long-term growth prospects.



NANO Nuclear Energy is still several years away to earn revenues from its microreactors. The company faces regulatory and execution risks as it advances the first-of-a-kind microreactor technology toward commercialization.

Price Performance (Six Months)



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Another player in the clean energy space, Bloom Energy BE, provides reliable and efficient power solutions through its Energy Server platform for commercial and utility customers. Supported by strong demand, Bloom Energy's shares have surged 63.3% over the past six months.



Should investors consider adding NANO Nuclear Energy to their portfolios after the recent weakness in its share price? Let's examine the company's key growth drivers and risks to determine whether the current pullback offers an attractive entry point.

Factors Supporting NNE's Long-Term Growth

The rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing is increasing demand for reliable, around-the-clock clean power at data centers. NANO Nuclear Energy's portable microreactors, including KRONOS and ZEUS, are designed to deliver dedicated off-grid baseload electricity, positioning it to capitalize on rising hyperscale data center energy requirements.



NNE's collaboration with Ameresco strengthens its commercialization prospects by combining the advanced microreactor technologies with Ameresco's engineering and construction expertise. The partnership will evaluate deploying KRONOS, ZEUS and LOKI microreactors across federal and commercial sites, enhancing the company's long-term growth potential as demand for reliable, carbon-free energy solutions increases.



NANO Nuclear Energy's acquisition of STS enhances its vertical integration by adding proven nuclear fuel transportation and logistics capabilities with DOE and NNSA experience. The successful completion of complex nuclear material transport missions strengthens NNE’s ability to support future microreactor deployments, fuel supply-chain operations and long-term commercial growth.



NANO Nuclear Energy benefits from the ability to deploy its compact, modular microreactors faster than traditional large nuclear plants. As transmission and distribution expansion faces persistent delays, the company's portable, off-grid power solutions provide customers with a quicker and more reliable source of clean electricity, reducing dependence on costly grid infrastructure.

Factors That Could Weigh on NNE's Growth

NANO Nuclear Energy's commercial rollout remains subject to an extensive regulatory review process, with possible delays, increased costs and changing compliance requirements creating execution risks.

NNE’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has increased 32.14% and 17.96%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The same for BE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has remained unchanged and increased 0.95%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Another company operating in the same space, FuelCell Energy FCEL, also provides clean energy solutions to its customers through fuel cells. The fuel cells can also operate remotely and independently from the electrical grid. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCEL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 59.41% and 27.09%, respectively.

NNE’s Valuation

Since NNE is still in the early stages of development and heavily focused on research and innovation, traditional valuation metrics such as P/E ratios are not very meaningful, as it currently has little to no revenues to present to potential investors.



P/B ratio can be a very appropriate valuation metric for this company as this compares the stock price with the net assets per share, helping investors understand how much of the company's value is tied to future potential.



NNE’s current P/B TTM is 1.59X, which is lower than its industry’s 3.65X.



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Wrapping Up

NANO Nuclear Energy's innovative microreactor technology has significant long-term potential to deliver clean energy solutions. However, its microreactors remain under development and are expected to reach commercial deployment by 2030, subject to successful testing and regulatory approvals.



NANO Nuclear Energy faces intense competition from companies developing advanced clean energy technologies. The success of the firms will depend on their ability to deliver cost-effective, reliable and portable power solutions in the rapidly evolving energy market.



Investors who have an interest in the nuclear energy space can accumulate this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) in their portfolio, given its discounted valuation and strong potential in the coming year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.