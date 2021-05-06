NNDM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nano Dimension Ltd (Symbol: NNDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.51, changing hands as low as $6.32 per share. Nano Dimension Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNDM's low point in its 52 week range is $0.705 per share, with $17.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.43.

