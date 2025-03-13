$NN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,347,305 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NN:
$NN Insider Trading Activity
$NN insiders have traded $NN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIAM SOROND (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 251,470 shares for an estimated $4,147,311.
- ARUN RAGHUPATHY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,455 shares for an estimated $77,067.
- CHRISTIAN D. GATES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,918 shares for an estimated $69,135
- SAMMAAD SHAMS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,393 shares for an estimated $17,455.
- ROBERT LANTZ (General Counsel) sold 336 shares for an estimated $4,828
$NN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FLEMING JAMES B JR removed 4,533,290 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,537,992
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 3,493,016 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,351,328
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 966,717 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,042,116
- GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC removed 811,948 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,633,910
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 787,412 shares (+82.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,252,130
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 759,775 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,822,099
- INVESCO LTD. added 684,571 shares (+2461.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,651,924
