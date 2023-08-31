NN (NNBR) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.67% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNBR is 0.28%, an increase of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 59,187K shares. The put/call ratio of NNBR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 8,897K shares representing 18.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares, representing an increase of 29.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 38.12% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management holds 6,633K shares representing 14.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares, representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 251.81% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 4,664K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 4,203K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 125.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 19.00% over the last quarter.

NN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.