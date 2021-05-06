NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NN, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NNBR) future prospects. NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. The US$312m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$152m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is NN's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

NN is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Machinery analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$479k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 144% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:NNBR Earnings Per Share Growth May 6th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of NN's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 28% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of NN to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – NN's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is NN worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NN is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on NN’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.