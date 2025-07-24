NN, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

NN, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6 and host a conference call on August 7.

Quiver AI Summary

NN, Inc., a global industrial company specializing in high-precision components and assemblies, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. E.T., with registration required for participants. The call will also be webcast live on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site until August 8, 2026. NN, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates facilities worldwide.

Potential Positives

NN, Inc. is proactively communicating its upcoming financial results, which demonstrates transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, potentially strengthening investor relations.

The availability of a replay of the conference call adds convenience for shareholders and interested parties who cannot attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

There is no information on expected earnings or financial performance, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The scheduling of financial results and the related conference call so far in advance may reflect a lack of urgency or ongoing concerns within the company about transparency.



Absence of specific performance metrics or guidance for the second quarter may indicate potential underperformance or volatility in the company's financial results.

FAQ

When will NN, Inc. release its Q2 2025 financial results?

NN, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on August 6th, 2025.

What time is the conference call for NN, Inc.'s financial results?

The conference call will take place on August 7th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

How can I participate in the NN, Inc. conference call?

Participants can register for the conference call by dialing 1-888-999-3182 or 1-848-280-6330 from outside the U.S.

Is there a way to access the financial results webcast?

Yes, the webcast will be available through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available on NN's website shortly after the call and will be accessible until August 8th, 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NNBR Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $NNBR Data Alerts

$NNBR insiders have traded $NNBR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAROLD C BEVIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $108,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY M. FRENCH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $104,262 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAJEEV GAUTAM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $22,220

JERI J HARMAN purchased 10,288 shares for an estimated $20,576

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $NNBR stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30



th



, 2025, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 6



th



, 2025. The Company will hold a related conference call on Thursday, August 7



th



, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. E.T. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-888-999-3182 and from outside the U.S. at 1-848-280-6330.





The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at



https://investors.nninc.com/



.





For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN’s website through August 8



th



, 2026.







About NN, Inc.







NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit



www.nninc.com



.







Investor Relations:







Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe







NNBR@alpha-ir.com







312-445-2870



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.