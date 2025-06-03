NN, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference on June 5, 2025

NN, Inc. executives to present virtually at the Noble Capital Markets conference on June 5, 2025.

NN, Inc., a global industrial company known for engineering high-precision components, announced that its President and CEO, Harold Bevis, along with CFO Chris Bohnert, will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference on June 5, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Investors can register to view the virtual presentation and will receive a link to access it. Additionally, management will conduct one-on-one and group meetings with registered investors and analysts during the event. NN, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates globally with facilities across multiple continents. Further information can be found on the company's website.

Potential Positives

NN, Inc. will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference, showcasing its visibility and commitment to engaging with the investment community.

The webcast presentation, along with one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts, demonstrates the company's proactive approach to investor relations and transparency.

The participation of top executives, including the CEO and CFO, highlights the company's leadership's dedication to communicating its strategic vision and financial performance directly to investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of virtual presentation may indicate a lack of face-to-face engagement with investors, potentially signaling a lower level of confidence in direct communication during significant market events.



Details regarding the company's current financial performance or strategic outlook were not provided, which could leave investors with unanswered questions and uncertainty about the company's direction.



While the participation in an investment conference is generally positive, lack of significant news or updates during the presentation could suggest stagnation or lack of progress in the company's initiatives.

FAQ

When is the NN, Inc. presentation at the Noble Capital Markets Conference?

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be presenting at the conference?

Harold Bevis, President and CEO, and Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and CFO, will be presenting.

How can investors access the NN, Inc. webcast?

Investors can register for the webcast through a link provided in the press release and on the company’s website.

Will there be opportunities for one-on-one meetings with executives?

Yes, executive management will host one-on-one and group meetings with registered investors and analysts.

Where can I find more information about NN, Inc.?

Further information is available on NN, Inc.'s official website at www.nninc.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NNBR Insider Trading Activity

$NNBR insiders have traded $NNBR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC CORRE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 427,630 shares for an estimated $1,656,750 .

. HAROLD C BEVIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $108,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY M. FRENCH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $104,262 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAJEEV GAUTAM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $22,220

JERI J HARMAN purchased 10,288 shares for an estimated $20,576

$NNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $NNBR stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting virtually at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference on Thursday June 5, 2025.





The presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Investors interested in accessing the webcast presentation may register to view the live event



here



. All registrants will receive a link to the event upon registration. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at



www.nninc.com



.





In addition to the webcast presentation, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts that have registered to attend the conference.







About NN, Inc.







NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit





www.nninc.com





.







Investor Relations:







Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors







NNBR@alpha-ir.com







312-445-2870



