NN, Inc. Completes Successful Debt Refinancing Initiative with PNC Bank and Marathon Asset Management

NN successfully completed a two-step debt refinancing with PNC Bank and Marathon Asset Management, improving liquidity and operational flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

NN, Inc. has successfully completed a two-step debt refinancing initiative to strengthen its financial position. The first step involved refinancing an Asset Backed Loan (ABL) with PNC Bank for $65 million, offering improved collateral and slightly lower rates, while the second step included a new $118 million term loan from Marathon Asset Management with better leverage and liquidity covenants. CEO Harold Bevis emphasized that this refinancing process enhances the company's operational capabilities and supports its growth and transformation objectives. The new capital structure is aimed at organic growth, cost optimization, and strategic acquisitions. The company plans to file additional details with the SEC to provide further transparency on this initiative.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of a two-step debt refinancing initiative, enhancing the company's financial structure.

Partnership with Marathon Asset Management for new term loan, providing operational improvements and support for transformation plans.

Improved leverage and liquidity covenants through the term loan refinancing, allowing for greater financial flexibility.

Plans for aggressive growth, cost reduction, and potential M&A opportunities based on the new capital structure.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a reliance on refinancing with new lenders, which may signal previous financial distress or difficulties in securing financing on more favorable terms.

The mention of "slightly higher rates than previous Term Loan" could suggest increased borrowing costs, which may impact future cash flow and profitability.

Forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties such as economic conditions, capital availability, and reliance on major customers, highlighting potential instability in future operations.

FAQ

What was announced in NN's recent press release?

NN announced the successful completion of its debt refinancing initiative, including an ABL and Term Loan refinancing.

Who are the new lending partners for NN, Inc.?

NN's new lending partners are PNC Bank for the ABL and Marathon Asset Management for the Term Loan.

What are the key features of the ABL refinancing?

The ABL refinancing includes a $65 million facility with a five-year maturity, improved collateral, and slightly lower rates.

How will the refinancing support NN's transformation goals?

The refinancing allows NN to grow organically, lower costs, and pursue strategic M&A opportunities with improved financial flexibility.

Where can I find more information about NN, Inc.?

More information about NN, Inc. is available on their official website at www.nninc.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NNBR Insider Trading Activity

$NNBR insiders have traded $NNBR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC CORRE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 427,630 shares for an estimated $1,656,750.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $NNBR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) today announced the successful completion of its debt refinancing initiative, accomplished in two steps.







Step One - ABL (Asset Backed Loan) Refinancing – This refinancing with PNC Bank, N.A. was previously announced in January 2025:









$65 million facility



$65 million facility



Five-year maturity to 2030



Five-year maturity to 2030



Improved collateral and borrowing amounts



Improved collateral and borrowing amounts



$15 million capex line at ABL rates



$15 million capex line at ABL rates



Slightly lower rates than previous ABL













Step Two - Term Loan Refinancing – New refinancing with Marathon Asset Management:









$118 million facility



$118 million facility



Five-year maturity to 2030



Five-year maturity to 2030



Improved leverage and liquidity covenants



Improved leverage and liquidity covenants



$10 million add-on feature for certain borrowing



$10 million add-on feature for certain borrowing



Slightly higher rates than previous Term Loan











“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our two-step ABL and Term Loan refinancing program. We are announcing a new term loan partner – Marathon Asset Management - and a new five-year term loan. This is an important milestone and allows us to continue the aggressive value advancement of NN,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. “The new term loan has multiple improved operational features that will enable us to improve and grow faster. This transaction, combined with the successful refinancing of our ABL in January, sets the stage for the next chapter of NN.”





Randy Raisman, Head of US Opportunistic Credit at $23 billion AUM Marathon Asset Management stated, “We are pleased to be partnered with the NN management team and supporting their transformation plans. We look for lending opportunities like this and stand ready to support the team as they build up and advance the company. We have a successful track record of lending and partnering in this manner.”





Bevis concluded, “Our primary transformation goals are three-fold.







Organically grow NN by leveraging its $340 million installed base of assets and 45 years of know-how.





Systematically lower costs by creating one unified, shared team of experts operating out of a simplified footprint.





Pursue chunky M&A when the time and opportunity is right to upsize.











Our new capital structure allows us to aggressively move forward with our transformation plan. We look forward to delivering higher results.”





“We continue to evaluate additional opportunities to improve our balance sheet and further optimize our capital base. We are thankful to be partnered with our new lenders - PNC and Marathon Asset Management - and look forward to utilizing the flexibility afforded under our new ABL and term loan to accelerate the pace of our transformation.”





The company will file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that will contain further details regarding the terms of the transaction.







About NN







NN is a global industrial company that combines advanced engineering and production capabilities to deliver solutions for high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit





www.nninc.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to NN, Inc. (the “Company”) based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “growth,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “trajectory” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics, disease outbreaks and other public health crises, on our financial condition, business operations and liquidity; competitive influences; risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production; risks of capacity underutilization; quality issues; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; economic, social, political and geopolitical instability, military conflict, currency fluctuation, and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; inflationary pressures and changes in the cost or availability of materials, supply chain shortages and disruptions, the availability of labor and labor disruptions along the supply chain; our dependence on certain major customers, some of whom are not parties to long-term agreements (and/or are terminable on short notice); the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as expansion of end markets and product offerings; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; the level of our indebtedness; the restrictions contained in our debt agreements; our ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, and to refinance existing debt as it matures; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; new laws and governmental regulations; the impact of climate change on our operations; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.







Investor Relations:







Joseph Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors







NNBR@alpha-ir.com







312-445-2870



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.