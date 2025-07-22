NN, Inc. Appoints Timothy Erro as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Global Growth Strategy

NN, Inc. appoints Timothy Erro as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer to enhance global commercial efforts and expand market growth.

NN, Inc. has appointed Timothy Erro as its new Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for leading the company's global commercial team and reporting directly to CEO Harold Bevis. This leadership change comes as NN seeks to expand its successful new business program, which has generated approximately $160 million in wins since its launch in 2023, primarily in traditional markets as well as emerging sectors like electrical and medical. The company is setting higher objectives for new business, with a strong pipeline of over $700 million identified. Erro brings over 30 years of experience in the electrical sector and a proven track record of business growth from his previous roles. Bevis highlighted Erro's expertise in market expansion and sales organization leadership as key to accelerating NN's growth strategy, particularly in electrical and medical products. Erro expressed enthusiasm for joining NN and aims to leverage the company’s engineering capabilities to achieve ambitious commercial goals.

NN, Inc. appointed Timothy Erro as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, aiming to enhance leadership and drive growth in their commercial strategy.

The company reported approximately $160 million in new business wins since launching its initiative in 2023, indicating strong market demand and successful execution.

NN is revising and increasing its overall new business objectives, which include higher targets and an accelerated timeline to achieve growth in electrical and medical markets.

Tim Erro brings over 30 years of experience in electrical and electronic products, with a proven track record of leading successful global teams, indicating potential for significant future growth and market expansion for NN.

Announcement of a new Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer may indicate a lack of adequate leadership in the previous structure, suggesting internal challenges that needed to be addressed.

The press release emphasizes the need for an accelerated pace of growth, which could imply that current growth rates are insufficient and potentially concerning to stakeholders.

High reliance on a single individual's past success (Tim Erro) raises questions about the sustainability and independence of the company's future growth strategy.

$NNBR Insider Trading Activity

$NNBR insiders have traded $NNBR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAROLD C BEVIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $108,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY M. FRENCH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $104,262 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAJEEV GAUTAM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $22,220

JERI J HARMAN purchased 10,288 shares for an estimated $20,576

$NNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $NNBR stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced Timothy Erro has joined as its new Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this position, Mr. Erro will lead NN's global commercial team and report directly to Harold Bevis, President and CEO.





NN has a successful new business program and as a function of this early success, the Company is announcing a commitment to expand this program with this announced leadership change. NN has shown strong initial results in the last two years.







Approximately $160 million of new business wins since launching the initiative in 2023, with success primarily in the Company’s traditional markets and emerging success in electrical and medical end markets.



NN’s new business pipeline remains robust at more than $700 million across all products and targeted growth areas.







NN is revising and increasing its overall new business objectives:







Increasing its targets and the pace for achieving new wins, specifically in electrical and medical markets;



Setting higher annual award goals; and



Strategically expanding product offerings and solutions.











Tim Erro has led a highly successful global team and program, and has overseen a significant amount of business growth and new wins, including:







Leading a global team effort that has averaged more than $50 million per year in new business wins of electrical products, more than three times the historical annual new business wins generated by NN’s Power Solutions division; and



Entering eight new markets, through which his teams have added many new customers in pursuit of electrical products and systems that fit his prior company’s operating assets and know-how.







Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN commented, "Tim brings an outstanding track record with him and is currently leading one of the most successful new wins programs in the electrical industry globally. He is an expert at entering new markets and expanding market share in existing markets. He has a great blend of technical and commercial expertise, operations know-how, and executive leadership experience, all of which align with our commercial strategy and will help take NN’s growth program to the next level. He and I have worked together in the past, where he led a tremendously successful global program focused on electrical and electronic products at a much larger scale than our current program. His track record of developing and leading high-performing sales organizations will help us achieve our goals faster.”





Erro has more than 30 years of experience with electrical and electronic products across a wide variety of end markets and global geographies, including:







On-road commercial vehicles;



Vocational vehicles – buses, transit, refuse;



Aerospace and defense platforms;



Automotive passenger vehicles and trucks;



Last mile delivery vehicles;



Recreational vehicles – golf carts, ATVs, motorcycles;



Off-road construction and agricultural equipment;



Gas, diesel and hydrogen engines;



Chassis and battery platforms;



High and low voltage systems;



Wide variety of connector systems; and



Windshield wiper systems.







Mr. Bevis concluded, “From our past experience together, I can attest that Tim will increase our focus, pace, hit rates, and the accountability of our global commercial team along our chosen paths. He will strengthen our team and immediately bring in new talent. As part of our enhanced commercial efforts, we especially want to grow at a more accelerated pace in electrical products and medical products.”





Tim Erro commented, “I am excited to join NN's leadership team and am eager to put my background and industry experience to work in strengthening NN's commercial results and our global team. Our engineering and production capabilities are unique and highly valued in the market, and I look forward to working with the talented team at NN to set even higher goals and achieve them with consistency. This is going to be an exciting next phase for NN, and I plan to bring in additional experienced veterans to lead the way with our customers.”





Mr. Erro brings an extensive commercial and operations background with him. Prior to joining NN, he served as VP of Global Sales and New Business Development for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., and has had a focused set of sales and operations roles at Aptiv (formerly Delphi Automotive), Leoni Wiring Systems, General Motors, and United Technologies Automotive. A highlight of his engineering tenure includes leading the design and execution of fully functional concept vehicles for major global auto shows, showcasing advanced technology trends and innovations. Mr. Erro also proudly served 12 years in the US Navy reserves. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Youngstown State University.







NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit





www.nninc.com





Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors







NNBR@alpha-ir.com







312-445-2870



