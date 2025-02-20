NN, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

NN, Inc. will release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$NNBR Insider Trading Activity

$NNBR insiders have traded $NNBR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC CORRE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 427,630 shares for an estimated $1,656,750.

$NNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NNBR stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results for the period ended December 31



st



, 2024, after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 5



th



, 2025. The Company will hold a related conference call on Thursday, March 6



th



, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. E.T. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-877-255-4315 and from outside the U.S. at 1-412-317-6579.





The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at



https://investors.nninc.com/



.





For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN’s website through March 6



th



, 2026.







About NN, Inc.







NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit



www.nninc.com



.







Investor Relations:







Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe







NNBR@alpha-ir.com







312-445-2870



