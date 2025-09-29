NN Group N.V. (NNGPF) Price Target Increased by 13.82% to 75.12

The average one-year price target for NN Group N.V. (OTCPK:NNGPF) has been revised to $75.12 / share. This is an increase of 13.82% from the prior estimate of $66.00 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.74 to a high of $86.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.48% from the latest reported closing price of $45.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN Group N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNGPF is 0.37%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 54,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 9,464K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 9.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,769K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 2,821K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 5.11% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 2,217K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGPF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

