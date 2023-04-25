NN Group NV - ADR (NNGRY) Declares $0.98 Dividend

NN Group NV - ADR said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.98 per share ($1.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN Group NV - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNGRY is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 1,664K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NN Group NV - ADR is 27.22. The forecasts range from a low of 23.08 to a high of $32.11. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from its latest reported closing price of 21.16.

The projected annual revenue for NN Group NV - ADR is 14,405MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 12.22% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 75.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 43.43% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNGRY by 20.48% over the last quarter.

CMIEX - Multi-Manager International Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

