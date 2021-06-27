US Markets
NN Group has offered to buy some of Metlife's European businesses - statement

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - The Netherlands-based insurer NN Group said on Sunday it had made an offer to acquire some of MetLife’s MET.N businesses in Europe, though it did not specify which ones or disclose the size of its offer.

"In line with our strategy, this is considered an opportunity to consolidate our leading positions in attractive growth markets in which NN is already active," the company said in a statement.

"NN Group will further update the market if and when appropriate."

