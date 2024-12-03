NN Group downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Benoit Petrarque downgraded NN Group (NNGRY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 47.80, down from EUR 55.20. The firm expects the company’s solvency II ratio to remain under pressure.
