NN Group assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 22, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Morgan Stanley analyst Hadley Cohen assumed coverage of NN Group (NNGRY) with an Equal Weight rating and EUR 50 price target The firm estimates that recent market moves could drive NN Life to its lowest Solvency II ratio on record, further raising potential questions over remittance capacity and appetite for pension buyout opportunities.

