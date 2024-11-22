NN Group assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Hadley Cohen assumed coverage of NN Group (NNGRY) with an Equal Weight rating and EUR 50 price target The firm estimates that recent market moves could drive NN Life to its lowest Solvency II ratio on record, further raising potential questions over remittance capacity and appetite for pension buyout opportunities.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NNGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.